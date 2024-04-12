Family sells Ascot home for the first time in 122 years

WATCH: What's the difference between property land tax and stamp duty?

An 122-year-old Victorian heritage house in Ascot has found its new owner.

On April 9, 2172 Ballarat Maryborough Road was sold for $575,000. The magnificent original facade of the property reveals it has a long history.



2172 Ballarat Maryborough Road, Ascot. Picture supplied.

The property was built in 1902 and has been owned by the same family since, according to Buxton Ballarat, the real-estate agency who sold the house.

Sitting on a 8,068-square-metre block, the house boasts a rich past as Ascot's original blacksmith shop and later post office.



The original timber-lined post office. Picture supplied.

The original timber-lined post office has been preserved throughout history on the property. Wooden mail shelves on an aged desk harkened back to its past job.



The house has multiple living areas. Picture supplied.

The property includes four bedrooms, one bathroom and a double garage. The interior is decorated in warm colors, with ample natural light streaming through the windows.



The view from the window. Picture supplied.

The house features multiple living areas, comprising a formal lounge room, spacious family and dinning zoon and a separate kitchen.

Picure supplied.

A historical oven is embedded with in the kitchen wall, adding another unique touch of heritage.

The kitchen boasts a historical oven. Picture supplied.

In the backyard, there are three worn sheds with a total area of more than 330 square metres.



In one shed, there is no roof. The iron walls are rusted. Two forges from the original blacksmith shop have been corroded by the rain and the sun.

The forges of the original blacksmith shop. Picture supplied.

According to CoreLogic, Ascot recorded no houses and units changed hands from 2015 to 2023 and there is only one house listed and sold in the area in the past 12 month.



The historic property was listed on the market with a guide price of $575,000 to $595,000 by Buxton Ballarat for 154 days.



The view of the backyard. Picture supplied.

Ascot has just 34 homes and according to census data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) it reached its peak of 353 people in 2011 then kept dropping to 93 people in 2021.

The property was the original blacksmith in Ascot. Picture supplied.

Buxton Ballarat stated "the property is ideal for those who have a deep appreciation for heritage homes and a desire to restore them to their former glory, all within the welcoming embrace of a quiet, tight-knit community."



"It offers endless possibilities for creative renovation and personalisation."

Views has asked Buxton Ballarat agents about the buyer's plan about the house but the agents hasn't respond before publication.