From ugly duckling to glam home: The architecturally-designed 'Magic' house hits the market

The home of architects Monique and Scott Woodward has hit the market with a price guide of $1.8 million. The directors of WOWOWA Architecture purchased the California bungalow, affectionately known as 'Magic', in 2016 for $850,000.

Monique says she was initially drawn to the home because of its architectural style.

"I've always had a love for the California bungalow," she says. "It's very Hollywood, 1940s glam."

At the time of purchase, the semi-detached property was unrenovated and in desperate need of repair. Being first-home buyers, the project provided the couple an opportunity to put their creative prowess to the ultimate test - creating their own home.

"I was really excited by the ugly duckling that it was initially," says Monique. "It was a wonderful challenge to reimagine the house and turn it into this really glam, glorious home."

While Monique was on maternity leave, the couple began the extensive redesign of the home. The property was transformed from a dilapidated two-bedroom, one-bathroom home, into a striking three bedder filled with colour.

The property was extended during the renovation, however, Monique was keen not to completely diminish the outdoor space.

"We extended out to the boundary and then out the back a little bit, but I was really passionate about keeping the backyard as big as possible."

An ensuite was also added to the floorplan, as well as a new kitchen and living room.

The vibrant colour scheme of the home is perhaps one of its most striking features. Rich hues of magenta, terracotta, orange and deep reds are used throughout the rooms to great effect. Monique says she chose this palette to complement the materials of the property.

"We carried that rusty, beautiful hue from the front facade out into the back," she says. "The ceilings are so high and there's a lot of natural light, which meant the walls could be a bit darker, moodier and textured.

"I wanted something that felt like a warm hug."

The property is ideally located within the popular Westgarth area of Northcote. It's within walking distance to Fairfield and a short drive to the vibrant High Street shops, restaurants and cafes.

When it comes to choosing her favourite part of the property, Monique is passionate about the variety of textures and materials used throughout the home.

"My favourite thing is all the different marbles that we've used," she says. "We have a banana marble in the laundry, a pink travertine on the island bench, and then a latte onyx in the bar.

"It's this smorgasbord of wonderful textures and colours and it just feels really grounded."

While the couple have decided to move on from their first home, Monique feels as if she is giving the next owners a piece of her creative work.

"I feel excited that some extremely lucky person is going to get the chance to live in the house," she says. "We only build three or four homes per year, so it's an opportunity for someone to have a home designed by us without having to go through the three-year process.

"It's almost like they could consider themselves WOWOWA clients."

24 Victoria Road, Northcote is currently listed for sale by Paula Beavis and Sam Rigopoulos from Jellis Craig Northcote. The price guide is $1.8 million to $1.95 million.