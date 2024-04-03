'Gaining momentum': Ballarat the top affordable regional city in Victoria

WATCH: The Everybody's Home campaign to improve housing affordability in Australia.

Ballarat has been recognised as Victoria's top affordable regional city by a leading property research team, noting it's time for buyers to act.

The latest PRD property report reveals Ballarat recorded high median price growth for all properties in the past 10 years.

Ballarat has the third largest population in Victoria. Picture by Adam Trafford.

Based on the 2023 data, the report shows the regional city's house values increased 92.9 per cent, the vacant land rose 109.6 per cent, and units were up to 58.4 per cent over the last 10 years.



PRD Real Estate chief economist Diaswati Mardiasmo said although the market has been soft due to the high-interest rate, Ballarat's house prices are gaining momentum.



Why it is time to invest?

Dr Mardiasmo said their research team went through property value, price growth, rental yield and vacancy rate data in every single local council in Victoria, and Ballarat came out with "the best result".

"It is not always about the cheapest," she said.



Ballarat's current house median price is about $570,000 with a 4.2 per cent in the past 12 months and it is an opportunity for first time investors, the report states.

The previous successive interest rates made buyers' borrowing capacity go down, and sellers accepted lower prices, resulting in the decline in house values, Dr Mardiasmo said.

An undersupplied market

"There is only going to be a small number of dwellings and townhouses coming into the market in 2024," Dr Mardiasmo said.



The report reveals there are 1,242 lots, 125 units, 255 freestanding dwellings and 73 townhouses planned in 2024 in Ballarat, a city which has the third largest population in Victoria.

The population of Ballarat has continuously increased for years, according to the census data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics. In 2021, the population increased by 33.5 per cent from 2006 to 113,763.

PRD report shows the unemployment rate in the city was 3.0 per cent in the September 2023 quarter, down from 3.8 per cent twelve months earlier.



Dr Mardiasmo said that the increasing population and the low unemployment rate are evidence of the city's growing economy.



Gaining momentum

"The confidence level has gone up because the cash rates are no longer going up," Dr Mardiasmo said.



Now, Ballarat's median price is lower than the state average loan as of last December quarter 2023, which was $607,000, she said.



"It is the amount that banks are comfortable lending people the money without them being in mortgage stress," she said.

Most buyers are from Ballarat and other nearby towns, under 20 per cent of buyers are from Melbourne, and fewer than 5 per cent of them are from overseas, Dr Mardiasmo said.



The Ballarat market could continue to be under-supplied because there are not enough properties being built, she added.

Dr Mardiasmo said once the market recovery happens, the price grows even more.

"Now is the time to buy the property before confidence gets higher and higher."

