How to bag a bargain in Melbourne's buyers market.

The Melbourne property market is experiencing a noticeable shift with potential buyers adopting a cautious approach amid growing uncertainty. According to Nicole Jacobs, a property advisor on Channel 9's The Block and managing director at prestigious buyers' advocacy group Cohen Handler, the market's current climate is proving challenging across various price points.

Nicole Jacobs has recently partnered with Cohen Handler. Pic: Supplied.

"It's a huge talking point at the moment," Jacobs said. "I just got off the phone with clients talking to them about it being a buyer's market."

While many buyers attempt to time the market to secure the best deal, Jacobs emphasises the unpredictability of such strategies. "Look, everyone always tries to time the market, and you only ever see the bottom when it's gone," she said.

So my advice is always that if it's the right property and you can afford it, then we go for it. Nicole Jacobs - Managing Director Cohen Handler Melbourne

The hesitation in the market is widespread, with buyers displaying more restraint than in previous years. The driving fear now is not fear of missing out (FOMO), but overpaying when budgets are stretched and pre-approvals are limited.

"The market at the moment is hesitant across multiple price points. Like every market, anything that's really good is still selling, but the hesitation means that people are not just jumping in. The fear of overpaying is there, as opposed to the fear of missing out, which we used to have. Everyone's pulling back a bit," Jacobs said.

This beautiful heritage house in Melbourne's prestigious South Melbourne has a price guide of $1,575,000

This pullback isn't just limited to everyday buyers; long-term investors are also reconsidering their positions in the Melbourne market. Rising Victorian land taxes are prompting many seasoned investors to sell, making way for a new wave of investors, albeit with a tempered appetite.

"We've got a different set of investors coming into the market," Jacobs said. "We've got a lot of investors that have been in the market for a very long time getting out because of the taxes.



"Everybody's just a little hesitant in Melbourne."

More on the market

Despite these concerns, Jacobs is optimistic that the market could see some positive movement soon, particularly with the arrival of spring - a season traditionally associated with higher property listings and increased buyer activity.



"We're looking forward to potentially spring bringing more property onto the market so that we have more choice. But 80 per cent of what we purchase is off-market. It's trying to find the right property each time," she said.

While other Australian cities appear to be thriving, Melbourne's market has remained conservative in its recovery post-pandemic.

"Melbourne is not dead, but it is really taking a while to recover," said Jacobs. "Every other city seems to be going gangbusters. Melbourne's always been quite conservative, so I'm just putting it down to that.



"I think we'll start to see a bit of a rejuvenation hopefully with spring."

Rates could be the golden ticket

The future of the Melbourne market could also be influenced by the Reserve Bank of Australia's interest rate decisions, though Jacobs does not expect immediate changes to affect the landscape.

"I think that if the RBA did not cut interest rates and I did not expect them to cut interest rates, we're going to have to look a little further down the track for that to happen, and then hope that the banks pass that on as well. But the Melbourne market, once it takes off, it takes off," she said.

"If we get more stock - there's always a similar amount of buyers - then I think it will continue to be a buyer's market because there'll be more choice. But the Melbourne market, once it takes off, it takes off.



How to bag a bargain

Jacobs advises: "Don't try and time it, go for the property. But do your due diligence. Don't just buy it because it fits a budget; buy it because it's the right property. Get your contracts, get a building and pest inspection, just make sure you do all the steps. There's no hurry to get into properties right now. You can take your time to get that done."



As Melbourne's property market continues to navigate uncertain waters, buyers are encouraged to take their time, carefully weigh their options, and make informed decisions based on their financial capacity and long-term goals.