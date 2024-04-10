In this together: why Ballarat buyers are looking to multi-family homes

WATCH: What's the difference between property land tax and stamp duty?

From adding a granny flat to an existing home or building a bigger house, a home providing enough spaces for two adult generation has became a way out of financial pressures in Ballarat.



Ray White chief economist Nerida Conisbee said said the increasing rent and interest rates in the last 12 months has driven the trend of multi-generational living.



According to CoreLogic, the median rent price of house in Ballarat has raised from $400 to $425 per week in one year. The unit's median rent price increased by $20 to $350 per week.



Popular granny flats

One of the options that is becoming increasingly popular is granny flats.



Today granny flats are easier to construct under planning changes made last year.

In Victoria, granny flats or a small second home under 60 square metres do not require a planning permit in most cases where there are no other special planning controls.

They can cater for older family members including in Ballarat where the senior population accounts for nearly a third of the community.

According to Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) census data, 31 per cent of Ballarat's population is over 55 years old.



And more than one in 10 of them require assistance with core activities, for example shopping, transport and cleaning, according to ABS.



Along with housing family members granny flats can also be a money earner.

Dr Conisbee said many people have granny flat to generate additional income so that income can help pay for a mortgage.



Multi-generational house

The other option for housing different generations of one family at one home is through larger houses, that can cater for multi-generations.

It's a trend that Nathan Cavanagh, a director and sales manager at G.J Gardener in Ballarat has seen.

He said some people who are building houses are going to "cater for their parents moving back to them down to the track, so they can keep an eye on them" rather than "going to a retirement home".



Nathan Cavanagh in a display home in Lucas that can cater for multi-generational living. Picture by Adam Trafford.

Putting older parents into a separate home is unaffordable for some people due to the increasing cost of living, he added.



"What we are finding is that the age group around 40 to 50 year old, whose parents might be around 70 to 80 years olds, are building their houses bigger," Mr Cavanagh said.



Bigger homes are on the rise in Ballarat. According to the latest data from ABS, the percentage of four-bedroom dwellings, including houses and units, has continuously increased in the city of Ballarat from 2011 to 2021.



More than 25 out of every 100 homes in the city feature with four bedrooms, according to the 2021 census data.



A larger style of home with multiple living areas and bedrooms, such as the G.J Gardner Mandalay home, is ideal for larger families and multi-generational living according to Mr Cavanagh.

The home includes a spacious open-plan living, kitchen, and dining area. Picture supplied.

The property boasts four bedrooms, three living spaces, two bathrooms and a double garage.



He said the house also includes a family room, a separate lounge and an activity room- a third living room.



Another living area for relaxation and entertainment. Picture supplied.

Mr Cavanagh said the same design can also cater to the needs of a young family with kids.



The third living room is usually out of sight, which would have kids' toys and so forth, he added.

