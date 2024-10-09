Multi-million dollar estate hits the market for first time in 20 years

Dunmore House is listed at 3/94 Gipps Street. Picture supplied

An historic luxury estate, on the market for the first time in 20 years, could create a Port Fairy record if it obtains its multi-million dollar asking price.

Dunmore House last sold in 2004 for $465,000 but 20 years later it is listed for $3.95 million.

If the five bedroom home were to sell for the asked amount it has the potential to be the most expensive property in central Port Fairy well above the median price of around the $950,000.

The house was built in 1856 by farmers James Irvine and James Macknight who wanted a billiards room close to Belfast, as Port Fairy was then known, when they weren't working on the land.

Dunmore house prior to the renovations. Picture supplied

In 1870 the Belfast Gazette noted the property was the site of the first meeting of the Port Fairy Choral society.

The limestone gable roofed building remained relatively unchanged despite changing hands several times until it was purchased by Sandra Jans and Colin Cleary in 2004.

Since then the house has undergone significant renovations, building a modern extension that attaches at the east end of the property, while still maintaining the historic home at the front of the property.

The extension includes four living spaces, a master suite, four additional bedrooms, two bathrooms and large laundry with storeroom.



"If you actually look at the house from the front, you can't see that there's a renovation on the back," Ms Jans said.



She said her partner and herself, who are both avid green thumbs, cultivated the boutique garden surrounding the home.

She said the peace and privacy of the block is what she would miss most.

"It's incredibly quiet and peaceful here," she said.

"Every window looks out on the greenery here.



"A lot of people don't even know it's here because it's so hidden."

She said the home would be ideal for big families.

View of Dunmore house's secluded garden. Picture supplied

"It'd be good for a multigenerational family," she said.



Southern Grampians Livestock and Real Estate's Di MacKirdy said the home "seamlessly blends" old and new style.



"It's lots of glass, which brings a lot of light into the rest of the house," she said.

"But they've kept the very high ceilings to go along with that sort of theme of the front of the house.

"It's a good contrast, they haven't tried to replicate old.

"They've managed to blend really well, this this beautiful contemporary extension with the with the original home."

Mrs MacKirdy said despite the listing being including a 1485m2 block right in the heart of Port Fairy, the residence still provides a lot of privacy to it's occupants as it is nestled in a private corner.



The renovated kitchen blends old and new styles. Picture supplied

"You don't get a parcel of land that big in the centre of town," the real estate agent said.

"So it's sort of a little bit unusual, and it's very private.

"A lot of people don't know it exists because it's sort of tucked away behind another house."

Mrs MacKirdy said the owners used the property not only as their primary residence but also as a short term rental.

"It's got the capabilities that it could easily be used to Airbnb the back of it," she said.



"There's a separate entrance from railway place, so you could come into the back modern part of the house and rent it out separately."