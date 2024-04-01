On a $400,000 budget? Six affordable properties to inspect in Ballarat

WATCH: Regulator moves to stamp out unfair property sale practices

BALLARAT has become Victoria's top affordable regional town for property buyers, new research shows.

According to the PRD Real Estate Roaring Regions report 2024, the town's median house price has increased by 98 per cent in the past 10 years to $570,000.

If you have a limited budget for a property in the town, take a look at these houses listed for sale under $400,000 across Ballarat:

12 Locksley Street, Wendouree - $369,000 - $399,000

The house is set on a 602 square metres block. Picture supplied

Since being built in 1960, this two-bedroom home in Wendouree has been held by four owners.

The current owner purchased it in 2011 for $200,00 and held it for 13 years. The property is leased at $300 per week.



The house is close to a range of amenities. Picture supplied.

The house is all about location and is positioned 1.5km from the local shopping centre and a 500-metre walk to the primary school.



"Enjoy the benefits of this strategic location, close to a range of amenities, making it an attractive prospect for astute investors and developers alike." YPA Ballarat listing agency stated.



The kitchen is equipped. Picture supplied.

The inside condition of the 64-year-old property reveals its history, including green carpet that is in need of a professional cleanup to bring back its former sparkle.



The central bathroom. Picture Supplied.

The kitchen is equipped, but the cooking facilities are old, and the floor is stained, while the bathroom is also ripe for renovation.

Set on 602 square metres, the property is listed with a guide of $ $369,000 to $399,000 with YPA Ballarat.

72 Grandview Grove, Wendouree - $370,000 to $385,000

72 Grandview Grove, Wendouree is back on the market again. Picture supplied.

Set on around 686 square metres, this affordable brick veneer is also located in Wendouree.

It is the fifth time the house has been on the market in the past 24 years. The last sale was in 2019 for $275,000 after a $25,000 price reduction.

The kitchen is updated with wooden floors. Picture supplied.

The property includes three bedrooms with built-in robes, a central bathroom, a kitchen and living areas.

"This house is sure to be on the wish list for first home buyers and investors alike with updated kitchen, paint and carpets throughout," Ballarat Real Estate says in a statement.

Outside, there is a single two-way garage and low-maintenance gardens suitable for pets or children to play.

Backyard of the house. Picture supplied

The house is surrounded by sporting facilities including Ballarat Reginal Tennis Centre, Ballarat Badminton Association, and Ballarat Table Tennis Association.

The property is listed for sale with a guide of $370,000 to $385,000 with Blaise Newnham at Ballarat Real Estate.

5 Sasha Court, Sebastopol - $349,000

The two-bedroom house is located in Sebastopol. Picture supplied.

The two-bedroom and one-bathroom property with a single garage in Sebastopol has been held by the owner since 2013 and rented out since 2019.



The rental appraisal is about $340 per week, according to the listing agency PRD Ballarat.



The kitchen and dinning area are equipped. Picture supplied.

The interior of the house is modern and clean, so buyers can move straight in with no work needed to be done.



PRD Ballarat says, "This property presents an excellent opportunity for first home buyers, downsizers or investors looking to add to their portfolio."



Set on a 176-square-metre block, the property is priced with a guide of $349,000.

2/1127 Geelong Road, Mount Clear - $345,000 to $365,000

The property is located in Mount Clear. Picture supplied.

The two-bedroom, one-bathroom property was built in 2009 on a 190-square-meter block and last sold for $227,500.



The inside of the house is modern and tidy with an open-plan layout integrating the living room, kitchen and dining area.



The kitchen is appointed. Picture supplied.

The property is conveniently positioned next to the Midvale Shopping Centre and Woowookarung Regional Park.



The house is listed with a guide of $345,000 to $365,000 with Buxton Ballarat.

2/1010 Talbot Street South, Redan - $325,000 to $345,000

The property has a land of 191 square metres. Picture supplied.

The brick house is the ideal blank canvas for a full renovation.



Located in Redan, which is located a seven-minute drive from the CBD of Ballarat, the property was last sold in 2018 for $228,000.

The kitchen is equipped. Picture supplied.

The house occupies a 190 square metre block and comprises two bedrooms, a bathroom, kitchen and an open-plan living area.

The white and blue kitchen is fitted with a gas stove top, oven, double sink and ample storage but it is ready to be modernised.



The bathroom has a shower, bathtub, vanity and a separate toilet. Picture supplied.

"Homes of this quality are exceedingly rare, making this opportunity all the more extraordinary," the listing agency Buxton Ballarat says.

The property is listed for sale with a guide of $325,000 to $345,000 with Buxton Ballarat.

513 York Street, Ballarat East - $295,000 to $320,000

The property is built in 1960. Picture supplied.

Built in 1960, the property in Ballarat East is full of potential.



Set on a land of about 545 square metres, the condition of the house tells why its guide price is well below the average market value.



The wooden floor has been corroded. Picture supplied.

The median price of a two-bedroom house in the suburb is $412,500.

The weatherboard house has been left in poor condition and it is in desperate need of a major makeover.



The kitchen of the house. Picture supplied.

The living room and kitchen has cracked walls, torn carpet, and stained wood floors.



In the bathroom, the mint green paint is peeling off the walls and mould is evident.



The bathroom in the property. Picture supplied.

The listing agency Ballarat Real Estate says, "The property would suit a multitude of buyers, including those to want to renovate or extend, or those who want to knock down to develop the site or build a brand new home (all STCA)."

The property was last sold in December 2017 for $185,000. It is now listed with a guide of $295,000 to $320,000 with Ballarat Real Estate.

