Restored 1859 colonial cottage in idyllic seaside town hits market

51 Cox Street, Port Fairy, VIC 3284. Picture supplied

A chance to own a piece of one of Victoria's oldest seaside town's history has come, as a charming cottage hits the property market.



51 Cox Street, Port Fairy, VIC 3284 has been listed with Nicole Dwyer of Stockdale and Leggo real estate.



The Colonial/Georgian style cottage was built circa 1859, two years after the town of Port Fairy was officially named by an act of Parliament.



The property then underwent a major restoration in 1986 which restored and extended the historic dwelling.

The home is located on a prime corner site of 467sqm, only streets away from the centre of town.

Port Fairy's landmarks are a short walk away from the cottage, including the famous coastline.

The idyllic Peasoup beach in the south of the town is just 15 minutes away by foot.

The library in 51 Cox Street. Picture supplied

The solid stone cottage at the front retains its historic original features, including high decorative ceilings, solid timber floors, picture windows, and stunning internal bluestone feature walls.



Alongside the original features the property has been updated and renovated with modern amenities that still pay homage to the heritage of the listing.

The timber extension at the rear blends seamlessly with the historic front, creating a harmonious flow throughout the home.

The home consists of four bedrooms, a main bathroom, an additional ensuite, an original dining room, a library, and a living area.



The kitchen has large windows looking over the garden. Picture supplied

There is also a large kitchen with an adjacent dining area that faces east, capturing the morning sun. It overlooks the garden and includes plenty of cupboard space and high-quality appliances.

The listing also hosts a private garden which features established trees and plants, bluestone pathways - a feature prominent in historic Port Fairy landscaping - a solar power system and fresh water storage.



51 Cox Street's garden. Picture supplied

The property also has natural gas appliances and hydronic heating, a single garage with a workshop, and a closet laundry add to the home's functionality.



The home is listed for sale anywhere between $1.42 to $1.54 million, and has been on the market for 77 days.

The property was last listed in 2016 where it spent 253 days on market and was listed for sale at $795,000.

Port Fairy Market

The Port Fairy market has remained relatively steady in a depressed Victorian property market.

A general view over East Beach in Port Fairy with a rainbow. Picture by Mark Witte

CoreLogic economist Kaitlyn Ezzy said the regional seaside towns had been particularly effected by the economic downturn.

"Regional Victoria and Melbourne as well, have both seen sort of a much more depressed housing market compared to the rest of the country over the past year," she said.

"A lot of the rest of the country saw quite a recovery in values whereas a combination of excess supply, the a stronger flow of new supply to the market as well as some less favorable taxation settings have meant that that the values across Victoria have sort of lagged behind.

"It's not surprising that some of your seaside markets are seeing some of that slightly stronger decline, especially given the supply levels across those markets are above where we would typically expect all levels to be this time of year."

Port Fairy saw 22 new listings in September this year, up from 11 at the same time last year according to CoreLogic data.

