'They love that style': Wes Anderson style Georgian home hits market

33 Percy Street, Portland, VIC 3305. Picture supplied

A home with a taste of Wes Anderson's aesthetics in the heart of a seaside town has hit the market.

33 Percy Street, Portland, VIC 3305 also known as "Sandilands" has been listed with Allan Barrett of Seaview Real Estate.



The grand Georgian stone building in the heart the town was originally built in the 1850s as a private residence for a well known Portland doctor William S. Sutherland, who also consulted out of some of the rooms.



Estate Agent Allan Barrett said the listing was a chance to purchase a piece of Portland's Architectural history that had become an iconic landmark of the CBD.

"Most people they love that style," he said.

"So they'd all be planning on keeping it at the same sort of facade.

"All our CBD area is classed as heritage overlay, but [this building] is also classed as significant building in our area due to the history of it and obviously the age."

The original fireplace have been left in tact. Picture supplied

Mr Barrett said the building was an important example of the early architecture in the town and much of the original feel was maintained in the property including the original fireplaces.



Since its construction the building has undergone several renovations with the layout now including a full commercial kitchen and bar set-up in the lower level of "Sandilands".

The old home had also been updated with other modern conveniences such as two split systems and a reverse cycle to help with the climate control.



The bar in 33 Percy Street. Picture supplied

Mr Barrett said the building had been the home to numerous businesses, restaurants and recently used as an office space and accommodation for those visiting Portland.



Mr Barrett said most of the interest in the listing came from people who looked to continue using the building as a business property.

He said as the the two front rooms had their own ensuites, whilst the remaining rooms shared a communal men and women's bathroom, the property was well set out to be used as a hostel or AirBnB.

Mr Barrett said the property would be particularly valuable to tourists as the upper floors has excellent views of the bay which was only one street over.

One of 33 Percy Street's bedrooms. Picture supplied

The building is also just a short walk from the main retail area of Portland, including being just meters away from the town's major supermarkets.

The 409sqm block is listed for $995,000 plus the goods and services tax.

The property last sold for $1,028,500 in January of 2022.

Mr Barrett said despite most of the interested buyers for the property looking to operate commercially, the home could still be used as a private residence.

The Portland market

Portland welcome signage. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Mr Barrett said despite a downturn in the Victorian market Portland's property sales have been steady.



The median value for property in Portland declined by 5.5 percent between 2023 to 2024 with the average price now sitting at $389,963.



He said most people coming into the town were looking for a sea change after living in major cities.



"We're getting a lot of retirees still coming into the area," he said.

"The general consensus has been people moving down from the city."