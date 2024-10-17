'Undertaken quite a story': former pub transformed into luxury apartments

A site that once welcomed the likes of prominent rock bands Spiderbait and Powderfinger to one of Warrnambool's most iconic watering holes is soon to be home to eight luxury apartments.



The Criterion Hotel, known colloquially as The Cri, closed in 2008 after a colourful 135-year career that made a name for itself in the 1970s to 1990s as a premier venue for blues and rock music.



Australian rock bands Powderfinger, Spiderbait, Chocolate Starfish and Cold Chisel were among those who graced the stage of the hotel, which was guided by the saying "what happens at the Cri, stays at the Cri".



Established in April 1872, the hotel was built and owned by John Davies with additions made in 1873 and further renovations in 1926 and 1939.

In the years after its closure the historic building on Kepler Street was significantly damaged in a fire started by youths in 2010. It was demolished three years later due to fears it would collapse.



The next decade saw little movement at the site until 2022 when construction began on eight luxury apartments which will soon hit the market.

The Criterion before it was burnt. Picture file

Criterion Vision director Bill Welsh said keeping the spirt of the hotel was key when developing the site.

"The directors all comment that probably not a day goes by that someone doesn't ask us about the Cri," he said

"Everyone knows the Cri and knows about some of its history, particularly locals, but even if they don't know they get informed pretty quick what it used to be.

"And in the future, I think it will always be where someone says 'where do you live?' They'll say 'I live at the Cri' and that's something that not all properties can have.

"Things like that I think are great for the history of Warrnambool."

Band Airborne playing at Warrnambool Criterion Hotel to a packed house in 2006. Picture supplied

Mr Welsh said he had fond memories of attending the Cri in his youth.

"I remember they used to have the mosh pit back in the day when I was a young fellow," he said.



"I probably had my first beer in there.

"They used to have the bands there and you could go up near the front of the stage and there were people jumping off speakers and jumping around and bouncing off people like pinballs.



"It was really rough and ready, but it was good fun."

Mr Welsh said the new apartments aimed to bring "inner city living" to the Warrnambool CBD.



"We felt that it was quite a unique proposal for the city," he said.



"We really wanted to make the city a little more vibrant by starting to have more people around the city centre like it is in Melbourne or some bigger regional areas.

"If there's more people hanging around, more people in the streets, it's just a little bit more vibrant for restaurants and things like that."

Render of the completed apartments. Picture supplied

Ray White Warrnambool director Fergus Torpy said the apartments were a new benchmark for Warrnambool in terms of luxurious, spacious living.



He said the apartments each had four bedrooms, including two master bedroom suites, two bathrooms and an additional powder room.

"They have quite large living spaces, importing a lot of European finishes as well which is quite impressive," Mr Torpy said.

"A lot of the architecture is drawn on the Criterion Hotel, which underwent an art deco extension and refurbishment in that late '30s and 40s', and a lot of that has been utilised in the concept and the design.

Kitchen in the new apartments. Picture supplied

"The actual site itself has undergone a raft of history and I think the developers have played on that - the stories and the memories made there - really well.

"To see it transform originally from a pub to an art deco establishment, to a working class pub, a band room and now into a luxury development, it's pretty amazing. It has undertaken quite a story."

Mr Torpy said the first apartment would be available to inspect in November 2024 with an expressions of interest campaign expected to be launched around the same time.

He said the first apartment was expected to be move-in ready by the end of the year with the neighbouring property not long after.

"Off-the-plan options will be available for the remaining six," he said.

Mr Torpy said there'd been about 30 pre-registrations received for the properties, ranging from local people through to metropolitan Melbourne.

"It's really exciting," he said.

