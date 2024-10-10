Unique homes: seven great churches to buy from $350k to just under $2 million

Real estate agents are praising home conversions of former churches as a new boon to the property market.

From Methodist to Lutheran to Free masons, empty houses of worship are popping up in the real estate market all across the country.

A labour of love

42-50 Church Road, Bellarine, VIC 3223. Picture supplied

Estate agent Sam Smith said buying a restored churches had to be done with a lot of passion.

"It's mainly home buyers though and someone that's looking for something unique," he said.



"They're not looking at this property and then going to look up a 20-year-old Metricon build.



"They're looking for something that's bespoke and something that's a real centerpiece for them."



42-50 Church Road, Bellarine, VIC 3223 is listed for anywhere between $1,750,000 to $1,925,000.

The former Methodist church was built circa 1865 with a church hall built shortly afterwards.

The property that was last sold in 2002 for $285,000 has been renovated by it's current owners over 20 years.

Original features of the church as still viable in the renovation. Picture supplied

"They've restored and conjoined the two buildings at the rear, and obviously converted it into a living space," Mr Smith said.

"It's an absolutely outstanding renovation, really top of the line, but also really sympathetic to the original features."

The current layout includes original exposed timber beams, the original faade, and traditional stained glass windows blended with modern design elements such as added mezzanine and subterranean floors.

The owners even made sure to restore the church bell to it's former glory.

Own a piece of history

155 Skene Street, Lexton, VIC 3352. Picture supplied

Only two hours north of Bellarine there is another listing for a similar church conversion.

155 Skene Street, Lexton, VIC 3352 is up for auction on October 12, 2024.



The indictive price is listed as between $449,000 and $489,000, well below the Lexton average selling price of $628,524.

The original 1890's church building was moved on the Skene Street site from Clemenston, just north of Creswick, in 1912 with the Sunday School and back section added sometime in the 1950's.



The site has later been updated to include modern features with an open-plan kitchen, dining, and meals area.



155 Skene Street's ledlight window. Picture supplied

Polished timber floors, high ceilings, a freestanding wood heater leadlight feature window all maintain the historic feel of the home.



One-of-a-kind properties

595 Whorouly Road, Whorouly, VIC 3735. Picture supplied

595 Whorouly Road, Whorouly, VIC 3735 just 15 minutes from Myrtleford has been listed with Sandra Dondio of Ray White Mrytleford.



The 1960's brick veneer church offers "something a bit different" for buyers interested in renovated churches.

Ms Dindio said the property had been used as short stay accomidation by the current owners, but could easily be used as a primary residence.

She said their had been interest from Melbourne buyers looking to move to the lifestyle destination.



"It's a small community town and the location of the church is fantastic," the estate agent said.



"It's close to the football oval, the cafe, the pub, just walking distance to all that.

"It's a great little community to live in.

"The person that gets this property is extremely lucky and they're buying a piece of the town's history."



The 1232 sqm block has two bedrooms, two living areas, and a versatile studio and office space.

The new kitchen is where the former alter was. Picture supplied

The property converts former worship spaces into functional living areas, such as the kitchen being situated on the former altar.



Old meets new

1978 Frankford Road, Frankford, TAS 7275. Picture supplied

Nestled in the West Tamar Region 1978 Frankford Road, Frankford, TAS 7275 is up for sale.

The property is listed for $565,000, well below the median asking price of $617,878 for the Frankford area.

The 1890's church was renovated in just 2023, making it's features brand new.



The living space includes multiple reverse cycle air-conditioners, an oversized wood heater, and huge double-glazed windows, to insulate against wild Tasmanian weather.



The 2023 renovation re-built the sun room and updated the kitchen with a 5-burner gas stove and dishwasher.



The former church sits on a 1021m2 block with a double garage, carport and large gravel outdoor area.

The 2023 renovation updated the kitchen. Picture supplied

Fresh Start

88 Main Street, Kempton, TAS 7030. Picture supplied

For those interested in undertaking the renovation process themselves there are several listings on offer.

88 Main Street, Kempton, TAS 7030 is offering that opportunity to potential buyers.



The Kempton area only 45 minutes from the Hobart CBD has a longstanding colonial heritage.

The 1886 Former Kempton Presbyterian Church is a landmark of the town with its Victorian Carpenter Gothic ecclesiastical architecture.



The hall is mostly empty apart from a small kitchenette in the corner. Picture supplied

The 742 sqm block comprises mostly of the existing empty hall although the property also benefits from a small kitchen and is primed for renovation subject to council approval.



The median house price for Kempton sits around $442,633.

Appreciation for heritage and a vision for the future

1290 Dunolly Timor Road, Timor, VIC 3465. Picture supplied

Located just a short 7-minute drive from Maryborough town centre and a 10 minutes from Dunolly, 1290 Dunolly Timor Road, Timor, VIC 3465 is another listing primed for transformation.



With a front porch that leads into a central hall through a set of historic double doors, inside the hall has lofty original timber ceilings and robust timber floors.



Inside 1290 Dunolly Timor Road, Timor, VIC 3465. Picture supplied

The $350,000 - $370,000 asking price is again below the median $433,789 sale price of the area,

Opportunity to invest

55 Cooper Street, Cootamundra, NSW 2590. Picture supplied

It's not just traditional churches on the market.



55 Cooper Street, Cootamundra, NSW 2590 is the site of a former Masonic Temple.



The landmark building is one street over from the CBD and is well-known in Cootamundra.

The solid brick building has been maintained and mixes the original character with modern practicality.



The Masonic Temple's modern kitchenette. Picture supplied

The modern amenities include a kitchenette, updated bathrooms and central heating and cooling.

Additional features include two wood fires, lovely polished timber floors and high ceilings plus rear lane access for parking.



One of the Masonic Temple's halls. Picture supplied

The two large open spaces and separate waiting areas of the layout presents an opportunity to reconfigure the building in a multitude of ways to suit the needs of the buyer.

