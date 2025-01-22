Open for inspection: The best properties with pools for sale across Australia

It's that time of year again. The time of year when buyers across the country dream of owning a home with a sparkling swimming pool to dip their overheated toes into. Well buyers, dream no longer because we've rounded up some of the best properties with pools around Australia.

View Living Senior Reporter, January Jones gives her pick of the property listings.

New South Wales: An architectural masterpiece in Nelson Bay

92 Wallawa Road, Nelson Bay, NSW. Pic: Supplied.

Designed by architects at Room11 and built by Greenbuild, this Nelson Bay property offers an exceptional modern escape. Featuring four bedrooms and three bathrooms, the home includes a swimming pool and outdoor area with beautiful coastal views.



Built on a long, narrow block, this property is an extraordinary feat of design. With a light-filled interior and views from almost every angle, this is a home that truly makes the most of its surroundings. January Jones - View Living Senior Reporter

Victoria: The ultimate retreat in Mount Eliza

57A Canadian Bay Road, Mount Eliza, VIC. Pic: Supplied.

Nestled among a verdant landscape, this Mount Eliza home offers a tranquil space to get away from it all. Designed by Latitude 37 and Aych Architects, the property features five bedrooms, three bathrooms and an infinity pool that blends into the natural beauty of its surroundings.



This property's moniker 'Retreat House' couldn't be more apt. The pool and spa area is equipped with a large deck to soak in the lush views, as well as a pool house featuring a bathroom and kitchenette. January Jones - View Living Senior Reporter

Queensland: Timeless design in Bulimba

16 Duke Street, Bulimba, QLD. Pic: Supplied.

Built in 1925, this family home in Bulimba exudes modern coastal style and sophistication. The property is set over two levels and includes a generous five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The resort-style outdoor area features a glass-framed pool, shower, fully-equipped kitchen and BBQ.



Cabarita's iconic Halcyon House was the design inspiration for this home and it has been used to great effect. From the navy and white colour scheme to the striped awnings, this home will make you feel like you're on holiday all year long. January Jones - View Living Senior Reporter

Western Australia: Breathtaking views in Dunsborough

2/4 Smith Street, Dunsborough, WA. Pic: Supplied.

Set over three levels, this Dunsborough property offers captivating views over Geographe Bay and Meelup Regional Park. Featuring four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a high-end kitchen and custom-built lap pool, this home offers modern convenience in a prime location.



This home is an entertainer's paradise. Entertain in the games room and then cook and enjoy a meal in the alfresco dining area. Finish the day off with a dip in the sparkling swimming pool. Bliss! January Jones - View Living Senior Reporter

Tasmania: A serene escape in Sandy Bay

22 Manresa Court, Sandy Bay, TAS. Pic: Supplied.

Located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, this Sandy Bay home is a serene escape among the trees. Set over three levels, the property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a galley-style kitchen and a cosy wood-fire.

When it comes to swimming pools, bigger isn't always better. This crystal clear swimming pool looks as if it's been suspended among the treetops. A truly lovely spot to take a plunge and enjoy the natural beauty of the surroundings. January Jones - View Living Senior Reporter

South Australia: An award-winning outdoor area in Glenelg South

28 Ramsgate Street, Glenelg South, SA. Pic: Supplied.

Built in the 1920s, this bungalow in Glenelg South is the perfect family home. Located a short stroll from the beach and local restaurant area, the property features five bedrooms, two bathrooms and wine cellar. Step outside and enjoy the award-winning outdoor area, complete with gas and solar heated pool and spa, pool deck and outdoor kitchen.