Open for inspection: The best sea change properties around Australia

A new year is here and so are a bunch of resolutions that may or may not come to fruition.



If a sea change was at the top of your list for 2025, we've rounded up some of the best coastal properties around Australia.

Queensland: A Palm Springs-inspired retreat in Sunshine Beach

27 Nebula Street, Sunshine Beach, QLD. Pic: Supplied.

Radiating Palm Springs cool, this Sunshine Beach home is the perfect property to embrace a beach lifestyle. Featuring a generous five bedrooms, four bathrooms and an exceptional outdoor entertaining space, this home is warm, bright and sun-filled.



If you want to enjoy the enviable Queensland weather, you need a home with a good outdoor space. With a fully-equipped outdoor kitchen, BBQ and cabana area, this home really has the 'wow' factor. January Jones - View Living Senior Reporter

New South Wales: A charming beach cottage in Mollymook

1 Clissold Street, Mollymook, NSW. Pic: Supplied.

Located just 600 metres from the beach, this charming beach cottage in Mollymook is the ultimate in coastal living. Featuring three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a sun-drenched outdoor deck, this house provides a fuss-free beach lifestyle.



There's nothing better than a simple, but stylish, beach house. Not only is the location great, but this home is set on a 1,126 sqm block with plenty of potential for expansion or sub-division. January Jones - View Living Senior Reporter

Victoria: An iconic mid-century house in Anglesea

1 Craigdarroch Avenue, Anglesea, VIC. Pic: Supplied.

Located in Anglesea, this iconic mid-century property is known as a butterfly house because of its architectural style featuring two wings. Built in 1959 by award-winning local builder John Hickford, the home features four bedrooms and two bathrooms set on a generous parcel of land.



This home is a real gem. Not only does it have a distinctive architectural style, but it contains multiple iconic features including the curved front deck, elevated position and working fireplace. Ripe for restoration, all this home needs is a bit of love and attention from its next lucky owner. January Jones - View Living Senior Reporter

South Australia: A luxurious seaside townhouse in Port Macdonnell

93A Sea Parade, Port Macdonnell, SA. Pic: Supplied.

With breathtaking coastal vistas, this newly-built townhouse in Port Macdonnell offers seaside luxury in a coveted location. Located across the road from the sea, this home features three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a modern kitchen with high-end appliances.



While the sea views are sensational, the views inside the home are equally lovely. The interior design is sleek and contemporary with large windows to allow light to flow through. It offers a modern coastal aesthetic to perfectly complement its location. January Jones - View Living Senior Reporter

Tasmania: A coastal family home in Sulphur Creek

366 Preservation Drive, Sulphur Creek, TAS. Pic: Supplied

Located directly across from the waters of Bass Straight, this coastal family home in Sulphur Creek offers ocean views and the opportunity for whale watching. The two storey north facing home contains five bedrooms, two bathrooms and a generous double garage.



When it comes to coastal homes, it's all about the view and proximity to water. This home has both of those features in spades. It's a property that ticks a lot of boxes and would make an idyllic family home by the water. January Jones - View Living Senior Reporter

Western Australia: A tropical haven in Cable Beach

62 Kapang Drive, Cable Beach, WA. Pic: Supplied.

This tropical haven is located within the highly sought-after Sunset Rise estate in Cable Beach. Set over two storeys, the home features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a large alfresco entertaining area and pool.

