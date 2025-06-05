Want to own a winery? 25-acre Bracken Ridge Estate listed in Hunter Valley wine country

WATCH: Bracken Ridge Estate has hit the market in the Hunter Valley's wine country.

A winery and vineyard with a homestead and guest cottages is back on the market in Pokolbin, three years after selling for $3.5 million.

Bracken Ridge Estate, at 447 Old North Road, is listed by expressions of interest with Harriet France at Sydney Sotheby's International Realty.

Bracken Ridge Estate at 447 Old North Road, Pokolbin, is listed with Harriet France at Sydney Sotheby's International Realty. Picture supplied

The estate spans more than 25 acres, including a working vineyard, a homestead and five accommodation villas.



"I think it will appeal to someone who wants a lifestyle property, someone who enjoys country living and would like to supplement the running costs of a farm with an income from the Airbnb," Ms France said.

The estate spans more than 25 acres. Picture supplied

"Ideally, someone could live in the homestead and run the property; that's who will enjoy it the most, and they could do so at their discretion.

"There could be times when it is completely their own or supplementary income all year round.

The three-bedroom homestead. Picture supplied

"The villas are very popular."

The owners, originally from Sydney, reside in the homestead full-time and operate the villas as a successful Airbnb business.



The living room in the homestead. Picture supplied

Ms France said they are selling due to a change in family commitments.



"We are guiding $3.7 million," she said.

"The vendors are very realistic on price, and it presents very good buying."



Accommodation on-site includes the three-bedroom villa, The Stables. Picture supplied

The owners paid $3.5 million for the estate in May 2022, according to Cotality records.

Semillon and shiraz grapes are grown on the vineyard, which is leased and produced by the award-winning Hunter Valley wine company, Scarborough Wine Co.

The working vineyard is leased to Scarborough Wine Co. Picture supplied

Ms France said there was potential to expand the vineyard operation.

"The vines are managed by Scarborough, and they would be happy to plant more vines there because the soil is particularly good," she said.

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The master suite. Picture supplied

The property includes a country-style homestead with a swimming pool.



Inside are three bedrooms, including a vast master suite, a living room, dining room, kitchen, and second living area, a study, a main bathroom, and a powder room.



The country's style kitchen in the homestead. Picture supplied

The timber homestead features high vaulted ceilings, timber floorboards, a fireplace in the living room and French doors opening onto the wrap-around verandah.



In addition to the main house are five accommodation villas operating as a successful Airbnb business.

The two-storey loft-style luxury accommodation comprises two three-bedroom and three two-bedroom villas.



The property has five Airbnb villas. Picture supplied

Each self-contained villa includes a kitchen, living and dining area and bathroom, including two with spa baths.



"The business has a strong history of income and offers excellent potential to further expand and significantly increase its productivity and value," she said.



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The property's RU(4) zoning offers scope for development opportunities such as a cellar door, function centres, restaurants and cafes.



Semillon and shiraz grapes are grown on the vineyard. Picture supplied

The estate includes three large earth dams, a 10 megalitre water licence and additional water tanks.



There is also a large farm shed with an office, mezzanine, wine cool room and additional storage.

