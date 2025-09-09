Waterfront home sold for the first time delivers Fingal Bay's highest sale at $4.5m

86 Marine Drive in Fingal Bay has sold for $4.5 million with Bonnie Roosendaal at Raine & Horne Port Stephens. Picture supplied

A sprawling three-level house with uninterrupted views across Fingal Bay has sold for a record-breaking price.

The property, on 632 square metres at 86 Marine Drive, hit the market in May for sale by expressions of interest with Bonnie Roosendaal at Raine & Horne Port Stephens.

The six-bedroom, four-bathroom house sold last week for $4.5 million, eclipsing the previous record for Fingal Bay by $600,000.



"It's never been sold, this is the first time it has ever changed hands," Ms Roosedaal said.

The living room. Picture supplied

"It was a very emotional sale for the family; it has been two years in the making to get it to market.



"It was bought by a family from the Central Coast that will eventually move into it.

Timer lined walls and ceilings are a feature of th home. Picture supplied

"Initially, it will be a holiday house, but they intend to move into it in a couple of years as a permanent residence."

Positioned on the "golden mile" in Fingal Bay, the stately house was built more than 40 years ago as the family home of Port Stephens master builder, Julian Sammut.



The $4.5 million sale topped the previous record set two years ago.

A seven-bedroom, three-bathroom house on the beachfront at 62 Marine Drive sold for $3.9 million in June 2023 to a Sydney-based buyer who planned to demolish the property to build a holiday house.



Balcony access from the bedroom. Picture supplied

"Most people these days want a home to be move-in ready, and this one obviously needed some updates, but these buyers didn't care; they saw the value in it," she said.



"Looking at the waterfront pricing achieved around Salamander Bay, Corlette and Soldiers Point, it's good to see Fingal Bay has finally caught up.

Water views from the bedroom. Picture supplied

"The highest sale along that street was $3.9 million, so this has brought those beachfront properties up into the $4 million range now, which is great."

Offered to market in its original condition, the property features timber-lined walls and ceilings, a fireplace and a self-contained one-bedroom flat on the ground floor.

The first floor has a large living area, kitchen, and dining room, which leads to the balcony overlooking Fingal Bay.

The original retro bathroom. Picture supplied

There is an additional living room on the floor, two bedrooms and an original retro bathroom.

The top level has the main bedroom with a walk-in robe and ensuite, and another two with balcony access and a bathroom.

The ground level has a double garage, workshop, an office and a wine cellar.



One of the six bedrooms. Picture supplied

Ms Roosendaal said the listing attracted a high level of interest during the campaign.



"We had over 221,000 views online, which is incredible," she said.

"We ran two open house inspections during long weekends and had five private viewings.

Self-contained flat on the ground floor. Picture supplied

"The majority of interest was coming out of Sydney, and we did have a couple of local buyers looking at it, but their offers weren't high enough."

She said properties along Marine Drive rarely come to market.



Uninterrupted views across Fingal Bay. Picture supplied

"The last sale I conducted there was about six or seven years ago, so people don't sell from that strip; they usually hand it down to family," she said.



According to Cotality, the median house value in Fingal Bay is $1.18 million.