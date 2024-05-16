What you get for around $965k: 4-bed house in Avondale or 2-bed unit in Kiama

From the northern suburbs to a popular seaside town in the south, we've showcased examples of what's currently on the market. Pictures: Supplied

It's a key question for prospective home buyers throughout the Illawarra - where can they get the most bang for their buck?

From the northern suburbs to a popular seaside town in the south, we've provided examples of what's currently on the market.



The results showcase seven homes within the vicinity of the Illawarra's median dwelling price of $967,324.

Read more: Owner makes nearly $300k gain selling Warrawong house to first home buyer

14 Manuka Avenue, Avondale is on the market. Picture: Supplied

Avondale

Away from the busy life of the Wollongong CBD, there are options to snap up a quality house at this price-point.



Situated in the Penrose Estate, this family home is being marketed as ideal for growing families, downsizers, investors and first home buyers.



Located at 14 Manuka Avenue, Avondale, it has a guide of $860,000 to $900,000. The home features four bedrooms; a large, well-appointed kitchen; spacious living areas; undercover entertaining area; solar panels; and a 651 square metre block of land.

The selling agent is Cliff McGrath from PRD.

1 Nightingale Close, Blackbutt has a guide of $1 million to $1.1 million.

Blackbutt

Meanwhile, in the Shellharbour LGA, the listing at 1 Nightingale Close, Blackbutt will likely have appeal for a range of buyers.



This as new Torrens Title residence has a guide of $1 million to $1.1 million. That's in accordance with Blackbutt's current median house sale price of $1,083,250.

The accommodation comprises three bedrooms on the upper level, all with built-in robes and ceiling fans. The master retreat boasts a large built-in robe and stylish ensuite with private balcony.

The selling agent is Martin Merritt from One Agency.

38 Oak Farm Road, Calderwood is for sale. Picture: Supplied

Calderwood

Located within a growth area, this listing is potentially ideal for a dual living purpose, or for the growing family.



The house at 38 Oak Farm Road, Calderwood has a guide of $950,000.

The home features four bedrooms, spread over two levels. Level one offers master bedroom plus two other bedrooms, open plan living and dining areas; while the lower lever offers a further private bedroom, and room for a potential kitchenette, living, entertainment/games room area.

The selling agent is Lou Niceski from Elders Wollongong.

11 Vera Street, Helensburgh has a guide of $1 million to $1,050,000. Picture: Supplied

Helensburgh

Buying in the gateway between the cities of Sydney and Wollongong has its benefits.



The three-bedroom home at 11 Vera Street, Helensburgh has a guide of $1 million to $1.05 million, and has been recently renovated. Located close to the railway station in the northern part of the region, this brick home could be ideal for commuters.



Boasting a block size of 611 square metres, the home also contains open plan living, hybrid flooring throughout the living areas, and a rumpus room.

The selling agent is Julie York from Raine & Horne Helensburgh.

7A Cooinda Place, Kiama is on the market. Picture: Supplied

Kiama

If you're looking to buy in one of the region's most desirable suburbs at the aforementioned price-point, you'll likely need to consider other options than a house. According to CoreLogic, currently the median sales price of houses in Kiama is $1.45 million.



The listing at 7A Cooinda Place, Kiama has a guide of $965,000 to $985,000. This duplex is set in central Kiama and about 750 metres from the popular Surf Beach.

The property features three double bedrooms; two bathrooms; open plan layout; large kitchen, a sizeable lounge area; and a deck area.



The selling agent is Robert Perea from Raine & Horne Kiama.

22 Gowan Brae Avenue, Mount Ousley

Mount Ousley

Buying just a few kilometres from Wollongong could enable you to snap up a house at the price-point in question.

The three-bedroom home at 22 Gowan Brae Avenue, Mount Ousley has a guide of $995,000 to $1,045,000.

Sitting on 631 square metres, the modernized single-level home features updated internal finishes; generous living room; and a separate dining area opens to a large backyard.

The selling agent is Alexander Duncan from DiJones Illawarra.

5/2 Burelli Street, Wollongong has a guide of $940,000 to $960,000. Picture: Supplied

Wollongong

To buy in Wollongong at this price-point you'll perhaps have to forgo dreams of purchasing a house - the median sales price of houses in the suburb is $1.24 million - but there are certainly benefits to the coastal lifestyle.

The two-bedroom apartment at 5/2 Burelli Street, Wollongong has a price guide of $940,000 to $960,000.

Set in a security complex with lift access and boasting a flowing floor plan, suite of luxury inclusions and a entertainers' balcony, it's positioned on the corner of Harbour Street and in prime proximity to City Beach and Belmore Basin.



The selling agent is Jayne Langford from Belle Property Illawarra.

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