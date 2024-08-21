Why the RBA looked globally but held steady locally.

The Reserve Bank Board held its Monetary Policy Meeting on 5-6 August 2024 in Sydney, where they deliberated on raising the cash rate but ultimately decided to maintain it for the time being, as outlined in the minutes of the meeting.

The meeting minutes revealed that the RBA echoed concerns about inflation and economic growth dominating the discourse.

The RBA grappled with the idea of raising rates before deciding to hold firm for now. Photo: Brent Lewin/Bloomberg News

It continues to be a balancing act of trying to fight inflation whilst also keeping unemployment low which convinced the RBA to hold the rate steady for now.

The RBA discussed the current economic conditions, economic outlook, financial conditions and finally considerations for monetary policy before agreeing on the decision.

Economic conditions are a mixed bag

On the one hand, inflation was mostly as expected with underlying inflation easing a little, however, there were concerns about residential construction and new dwelling supply.

The RBA was surprised by an increase in domestic demand, caused by household and public consumption, however, they noted it was still below the pre-pandemic numbers.

In potentially good news for future inflation numbers, household consumption decreased further in the June quarter.

The Stage 3 tax cuts came into effect on 1 July, and there has been some increase in consumer confidence, which could lead to increased household expenditure, but there are still households under significant financial pressure who are struggling to make ends meet.

As mentioned earlier, there was concern about the residential construction sector, with labour shortages and cost pressures impacting the pipeline of projects that can be worked on.

One of the biggest causes of labour shortages was due to the construction pull from non-residential projects, such as the North-East Link and Suburban Rail Loop in Victoria and all the work being done for the 2032 Olympic Games in Brisbane.

In the labour market, unemployment increased marginally, but that was mostly due to fewer workers finding initial work, as opposed to layoffs.

The RBA also discussed the latest inflation figures, which saw inflation for service costs ease but remain high.

The economic outlook was cautiously optimistic

The RBA discussed the growth of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which had been revised higher than previously thought.

This was mostly due to increased demand domestically, with household consumption seeing increased confidence with the tax cuts and public demand strengthening.

It was not all positive though, with the expected recovery in dwelling investment now forecast to occur later than previously assumed.

The labour market was forecast to remain in a tough state until stabilising in 2026, with an expected increase in the unemployment rate.

Wage growth was seen as being past its peak and is expected to slow as the labour market eases.

Annual wage growth was expected to have hit its peak as seen in Dec 2023. Picture: ABS

When looking ahead to inflation, the RBA reiterated their target of bringing inflation down to a range of 2-3 per cent, but the timeline had slipped until 2026.

Some measures are coming up that may temporarily drop the inflation rate under the 3 per cent target, such as new and extended electricity rebates and rent assistance, but then return to its higher-than-desired position as those measures end.

Many uncertainties can influence inflation such as household saving behaviour, the evolution of the labour market and what is happening overseas.

Overseas conditions impact our financial situation.

Just before this meeting occurred, there was significant volatility in the global stock markets due to lower-than-expected payroll numbers in America.

The RBA did not have enough time from when that volatility started before the meeting to fully understand the ramifications, but the initial outlook was that conditions were beginning to stabilise.

The biggest impact of the overseas turmoil was on global equities prices, as investors were looking for less risky investments.

This had a significant effect on Japan, with the Yen appreciating on the back of interest rates rising whilst most other countries were seeing interest rate cuts.

Looking at the Australian dollar, the RBA noted that it had depreciated since the previous meeting but was still within the range it has been over the past few years.

Whilst originally appreciating due to the higher interest rates on offer in comparison to the rest of the world, the desire for less risky investments in the global markets led to the fall in the Australian dollar.

Domestically, small businesses were feeling the pinch of the market, with insolvencies increasing and lending from banks not increasing due to stricter lending standards.

RBA decided to hold steady

Taking into account all of the economic conditions, forecasts and financial conditions, the RBA turned to how best to treat these situations.

GDP growth was still weak, which was a concern, but the RBA had forecasted higher since the last meeting, which is a positive sign.

The main concern was on how to treat the inflation situation, with disinflation being slow over the preceding year.

Looking at the expectations for the cash rate, it was expected from the market that the cash rate start to be lowered by the end of 2024.

The RBA agreed that the monetary policy would need to be tighter than those expectations to hit the inflation target within a reasonable timeframe.

This suggests, and was confirmed by Michelle Bullock at the post decision press conference, that the rates will not be lowered in 2024, and might not be until mid 2025 before any relief is felt for interest rates.

An argument was made for raising the cash rate at the meeting to ensure the timeline for inflation is hit on the back of housing prices and credit growth picking up in the past quarter.

The argument for keeping the cash rate as is was stronger, partly due to the economic uncertainty, and therefore unpredictability in the markets, and that it still seemed probable that inflation would still be within the preferred timeline.

Borrowers and home purchasers should be alert, not alarmed about a rate hike

The key takeaway for me from these minutes is that the RBA is a lot more conservative than previously thought.

Many economists were expecting a rate cut by the end of the year, based on the same information that the RBA was relying on, however, the RBA has a different perspective.

Michelle Bullock made it clear that a rate rise is not out of the question, and that could be problematic for those just making ends meet or in mortgage stress.

If we do see a rate rise at the next meeting in late September, I would expect to see a drop in property prices in most markets due to a sudden increase in supply as people sell due to their mortgage repayments becoming too high.

We'll continue to monitor the data behind the interest rate decisions, and keep readers updated as to what the likely next decision will be.