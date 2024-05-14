Works in progress: Unfinished Wollongong, Kiama properties attract huge prices

An artist's impression of the Smith Street, Wollongong complex. Picture: Supplied

A yet to be completed Wollongong apartment has fetched more than $4 million in an off-market sale.

The unit is located in a boutique complex of just a handful of apartments on Smith Street, Wollongong.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit changed hands for $4.05 million.



Read more: 'Out of the box': Factory-built Kiama Heights home snapped up



The unit is located in a boutique complex of a handful of apartments on Smith Street, Wollongong. Picture: Supplied

Selling agent, Daniel Kostovski from Rise Property Group said the unfinished apartment had been re-sold to a local buyer.



"The key factor for the buyers was it's a boutique building, mostly one apartment per floor - the penthouse is across two levels - and in a good location," he said.

"There is a market for that boutique feel... The 'lift opening up into the unit' style."

Mr Kostovski said the project was about six to seven months away from completion.



The project was the subject of some controversy, with the apartment proposal opposed by heritage campaigners, and initially knocked back by planning officials.

However, a modified proposal was later approved.



Read more: 'Dilapidated' oceanfront Wombarra home sold after a century in the same family



The unfinished project at 85-87 Tingira Crescent, Kiama has sold. Picture: Supplied

Meanwhile, a buyer has snapped up a partially completed three waterfront townhouse project at Kiama.

The property at 85-87 Tingira Crescent, Kiama sold for $4.75 million.

Situated on a 1147 square metre site, the property boasts views stretching over Easts Beach to the rolling hills beyond.

The project was envisioned across three levels, with planning for internal lifts.

The property had been listed for sale via Expressions of Interest.

The result also established a new sale price record for the sought-after street; the previous benchmark was $4.6 million, set in 2021.

Selling agent, Abbey Murphy from First National Coast and Country said the listing sold to a Sydney-based developer, who planned to finish the existing project.

Ms Murphy said they had received strong levels of inquiry, mainly from Sydney developers.



"It has the roof and the facade on the water side, but they haven't had the certification inspection for the frames done yet," she said.

"We're selling the property on behalf of the bank. Interested buyers came back with different results regarding how much it would cost to complete the project."

Readers can subscribe to Australian Community Media's free weekly Illawarra property newsletter, Hot Property Illawarra.

Click here, fill in your details and tick the 'property' box.