'Worst house, best street': The complete reinvention of a Northcote property

When Amy and her partner Mat purchased 34 Andrew Street in 2015, they had only viewed it once.

"At the auction no one was bidding and it was about to be passed in, so we put in a bid and luckily got to purchase it once it passed in," she says.

The couple purchased the property after only viewing it once. Pic: Supplied.

Despite it being a case of "worst house, best street", Amy and Mat could see the potential in the property. The original house was a "very basic workers cottage", but the pair were drawn to it because they had always wanted to renovate a house in Northcote.

After renting it out while they were living overseas, the couple returned when the Covid-19 pandemic hit and borders began to close. Three years, and two children later, Amy and Mat were running low on space.

VIEW LISTING:34 Andrew Street, Northcote, VIC

"We had to move into the dining room to sleep and both children were bathed in the laundry sink," Amy recalls. "It was small, but cosy."

However, due to structural issues with the house, the couple decided it was time to update the property.

Rather than renovate the original home, Amy and Mat decided to create a completely new house suited to their needs. Pic: Supplied.

"The old house had begun to sink so far into the ground that a dummy floor had to be laid so we weren't walking on a lean."

While the original plan was to renovate the existing house, architects James Lane and Tom Eckersley helped the couple see another side.

The centrepiece Escea fireplace. Pic: Supplied.

"They made a compelling point that we were not living in the past, so why not create something that reflects how we live today, rather than replicating a bygone era we never actually experienced," Amy says. "That comment really resonated with us and the twisting shape of Andrew Street was created."

Wanting to repurpose as much of the old house as possible, a friend helped the couple carefully remove the old weatherboards and salvage the classic Northcote red bricks before demolition.

Having grass for the kids to play on was important for the couple. Pic: Supplied.

"Our incredibly talented next door neighbour then crafted the weatherboards into our current front door and also built the bench seat out the front," she says. "The salvaged Northcote red bricks found a new life in the outdoor entertaining areas.

"A little bit of the past is still present in the future."

When it came to designing the new home, functionality was at the top of the list.

One of the bedrooms with built-in robes. Pic: Supplied.

"We wanted the house to grow with our family of four," Amy says. "We wanted grass for the kids to play on, and we are big entertainers so the whole house needed to know how to party."

The new outdoor area is now perfectly set up for entertaining with lush grass, inbuilt barbecue, wood-fired pizza oven, alfresco dining area and lap pool.

With both of their in-laws living in country Victoria, the self-contained unit above the garage was created to accommodate them on trips to Melbourne.

One of the bathrooms featuring twin sinks, generous storage and a calming neutral colour palette. Pic: Supplied.

"They love the space, and the fact that they can have sleep-ins when they are staying with us."

Thinking about her favourite aspects of the property, Amy says seeing the pool when she walks in is definitely at the top of her list.

"The way it reflects off the walls and roof inside the home is super cool," she says. "Also, coming home to the fire in winter is the best."

Amy loves the reflection of the pool on the walls and floor in the house. Pic: Supplied.

Amy and Mat have made the decision to put the house on the market, and although they will miss it, they believe the new owners "will be thrilled".

"It's such a well-designed home, there are no wasted spaces. It's intimate and warm."

34 Andrew Street, Northcote is currently listed for sale by Sam Rigopoulos and Paula Beavis from Jellis Craig Northcote.The price guide is $3.3 million to $3.5 million. An auction is scheduled for June 28 at 1pm.