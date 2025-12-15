'Yellowstone by the coast': 200-acre ranch hits the market an hour from Newcastle

422 Pindimar Road, Pindimar is listed with Tom Woods at River Realty. Picture supplied

It's the type of property Kevin Costner could call home on the hit TV series Yellowstone.

Exposed timber beams, rustic architectural features and a stone wall fireplace set scene at a ranch-style property listed in Pindimar on the Mid North Coast.

The property spans 200 acres. Picture supplied

Listing agent Tom Woods, from River Realty, described the 200-acre estate, Loudoun Hall, as "Yellowstone by the coast".



"It is such a unique property for that part of the coastline; it is atypical for the greater Port Stephens and mid North Coast region," Mr Woods said.

The handcrafted Cypress log residence. Picture supplied

"The house is a statement piece. It feels fit for a king; when you walk inside and see the ceiling height, the use of timber, everything is oversized.

"I've never experienced anything like it."

WATCH: 422 Pindimar Road, Pindimar.

It is the first time the four-bedroom, two-bathroom house at 422 Pindimar Road has been offered to market.



Pindimar is 10 minutes from Tea Gardens and an hour's drive from Newcastle.

The living room. Picture supplied

According to the agent, the owners bought the land in 1999 and moved from a station property in Scone.



"When they made a decision to sell the farm, they wanted to maintain peace and privacy, so they weren't ready for the complete transition into town, which is why Pindimar was a great location," he said.



The estate includes multiple dams. Picture supplied

"It's only 12 minutes to the beach, but when you drive in through the front gates, no one can see the home from the road.

"It's like your own private estate."



The couple set out to build a grand residence that combines craftsmanship and luxury, taking inspiration from log houses in Canada.



Large decks frame the house. Picture supplied

Set across two levels, the house features large wraparound timber decks and extensive handcrafted timber work inside and out.

The main living area is the home's centrepiece, with a large stone wall fireplace and architectural glass windows framed by cypress beams.



The living features high ceilings. Picture supplied

Floor-to-ceiling glass takes in the surrounding views and expansive high ceilings create a sense of grandeur.

Timber wall panels and polished timber flooring add warmth throughout the home which includes the kitchen, a study, a laundry and a main bathroom on the ground floor.



One of the four bedrooms. Picture supplied

There are also three bedrooms, including the main with an ensuite, on the ground level.



The top level has a loft space, a large open-plan living and dining area, and a fourth bedroom.

The ensuite. Picture supplied

Beyond the house, the acreage has large sheds, multiple dams, paddocks, and a grand stone-and-timber entry.



"It is on 200 acres with a couple of titles, so there could be potential for a buyer to release a 100 acre lot and build a secondary home," he said.

The property has its own lake. Picture supplied

"It is just so unique to have so much space and privacy so close to the beach.

"The house sits well in that rural setting and the way the owners have dressed the property with the lakes, the fencing and the positioning, it all blends into the environment."

The view of the living room from the top floor. Picture supplied

Mr Woods is expected to confirm a price guide in the coming weeks after gathering feedback from the market.

The listing has generated significant interest since it went live to market on December 11.

The property is offered to market for the first time. Picture supplied

"There has been a lot of inquiry coming through," he said.

"We are working through building these inquiries and getting an idea of where people are coming from and what their expectations are.

The property includes large sheds. Picture supplied

"We are fielding interest from up and down the coast; we've had interest from Queensland, Central West NSW and parties in Sydney as well.

"We expect there could be international buyers who may make themselves known too."