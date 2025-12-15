Character maisonette secures $1.6m, doubling vendor's investment

The hum of King William Road in Adelaide's inner south may be just around the corner, but at 10 Allen Grove, Unley the mood was all about the bidding.



Twelve registered buyers crowded in for the auction of this c1928 maisonette, its blend of jarrah floors, ornate fireplaces and modern rear addition proving irresistible.

SOLD: 10 Allen Grove, Unley, SA 5061 Pic: Supplied

An opening call of $1.2 million set the tone, with increments of $10,000 and $20,000 pushing the figure steadily higher. The determined buyer who had cast the first bid never let go, eventually claiming the keys at $1.6 million.



"This number hit the sweet spot of what I'm currently seeing", said Ouwens Casserly agent James Robertson. "The $1m to $2m bracket is strong across Adelaide's inner ring,"

The vendors, a family who purchased in 2013 for $620,000, more than doubled their investment. "They're over the moon," Robertson added. "They'll be upsizing, just like the buyer who secured the home."

Momentum in the market was clear for Roberston. "There's been a bit of a rush this time of year, and I think the homes that haven't sold over the year will sell now, with that sense of urgency," Robertson expects the pace to continue: "January will be busy as that hunger will carry through the holidays."

He also pointed to a generational shift. "There's a lot of younger buyers entering the market with support from parents, mostly on the outer ring of the city."

Adelaide saw 153 homes go to auction over the week, a 5 percent reduction on a week ago. The preliminary clearance rate fell by 1.2 percentage points to 69.7 percent , according to Cotality.



Two bedroom outsells three bedroom in the same building with 172 percent profit

River views and a flawless renovation set the stage for a record breaking result at the Riverlea complex at 20/12 Macquarie St, St Lucia. Three bidders, swept up by the presentation of the sixth floor apartment, went head to head before a crowd of thirty in Brisbane's leafy southwest.

Strong bidding opened at $1.175 million, rising in bursts of $10,000 and $25,000 until a first home-buying family claimed the keys at $1.335 million.



Dean Property agent Elliot Dean said, "It actually surpassed a $1.25 million sale of a larger three bedroom apartment in the same building. So it's a record for Riverlea."



The move-in ready state and stunning city views is what Dean says pushed this one higher.

The vendors, who purchased in 2017 for $490,000, secured a 172 percent increase in just eight years.



"People are eager to secure properties right now, all for their own reasons, and most I talk to are not concerned with trying to predict interest rates," Dean noted.



"The successful sellers all seem to be preparing for the best outcome, not the worst. And that proved true in this case."

Brisbane hosted 184 auctions this week, two more than the previous week, according to Cotaliy,recording a preliminary clearance rate of 60.3 percent, up 5.6 percentage points from the week before.



Scarcity fuels South Fremantle's $2.785m hammer fall

Eight registered bidders turned up at 57 South Street for a chance to live in one of Fremantle's most prized community streets. Bidding opened at $1.9 million and climbed past $2.4 million before two determined locals fought it out. The hammer fell at $2.785 million to a young family who grew up on a nearby street.

"This was an exceptional outcome. It's just crazy in Fremantle right now," said Ray White agent Hayden Groves.



"The biggest driver is scarcity of stock. I see more and more people continuing to try and move into the market. Local owners are willing to sell, either wanting to upsize or downsize."

The vendors, who had held the home for 12 years, will stay on the same street, building their new dream residence. "Once people get a taste of the Freo life, they never want to leave," Groves added.

He also noted the pace across different price brackets: "The first home buyer market is driving the $700k-$900k bracket while the $1m-$2m range is absolutely frantic with the established market. The only price range I see going at a slower pace is the $2 million plus."

With its blend of heritage charm and modern family hub, the property captured the essence of Fremantle living. The fierce competition and final price underscored the suburb's enduring appeal and the strength of demand in tightly held pockets.