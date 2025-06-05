'Berkeley is a changing suburb': First home buyers score a bargain at auction

WATCH: What to expect for regional property markets during winter

First home buyers have managed to score a Berkeley property for well under the suburb's median price at auction.

According to Cotality, the King's Birthday long weekend has resulted in auction activity taking a dive nationally.

However, there have been several homes sold under the hammer throughout the Illawarra this week.

Read more: Renovate or detonate: 'Totally original' Figtree home to go under the hammer

34 Kelly Street, Berkeley was sold under the hammer. Picture: Supplied

A three-bedrom home at 34 Kelly Street, Berkeley, which features a rear deck capturing escarpment viewssold for $680,000.



Selling agent, Louie Piculovski from Ray White South Wollongong said there were two registered bidders, but only one was actively bidding.

Mr Piculovski said with only two bids placed, the process was essentially a "negotiated auction".

He said the successful buyers were Illawarra-based first home buyers, who liked the aspect, and "felt confident that Berkeley is a changing suburb".

"It will need some cosmetic love, but there's plenty going for it," Mr Piculovski said.

"There's also a nice, large garage out the back for hobbies and interests."

According to Cotality, currently the median sales price of houses in Berkeley is $779,000.

Meanwhile, the decision to sell a home under the hammer instead of accepting pre-auction offers has paid off for an owner.

The property at 2 Flack Avenue, Mount Warrigal changed hands for $1.03 million.

Sitting on 561 square metres, the multi-storey, four-bedroom family home features tropical gardens and a Balinese-inspired undercover cabana that surrounds an in-ground saltwater swimming pool.

Inside, the home features raked ceilings, exposed timber beams, and painted feature brickwork in the main living and kitchen areas.

The property at 2 Flack Avenue, Mount Warrigal sold for $1.03 million under the hammer. Picture: Supplied

Selling agent, Cristian Cignarella from The Agency Illawarra said there were two registered bidders, both of which had made pre-auction offers.

The price guide was $1 million.

"A bidder who made a pre-auction offer at $980,000, opened the bidding at $980,000," Mr Cignarella said.

"From there it went up in $10,000 lots until $1.02 million, and then a couple of $5000 bids.

"The person who opened the bidding was the successful buyer."

Mr Cignarella said the buyer was from Blackbutt, with interested buyers liking that the property was in a "good area, with nice views and a pool area, as well as a bit of character".

According to Cotality, currently the median sales price of houses in Mount Warrigal is $905,000.

59 Jasmine Drive, Bomaderry was sold under the hammer. Picture: Supplied

Also, a home on the South Coast has been the subject of a competitive auction.

The property at 59 Jasmine Drive, Bomaderry sold for $850,000.

The three-bedroom home sits on 950 square metres, and features open-plan living and dining areas, as well as a pool.

The selling agent, Walter Galbraith from Ray White Nowra said there were four registered bidders, all of which participated in the bidding. Bidding kicked off at $800,000.



Mr Galbraith said there had been "unusually high" levels of interest in the property and inspection numbers.

"It was a really good example of an original home in Bomaderry, with a good layout, a pool, and a great location," he said.

"Most of our interest came from upsizers and downsizers.

"There was competition between all four bidders... The buyer is from the Shoalhaven, and they'll be moving in.

"We had four committed parties, all of which wanted to buy the property. If a property is presented well and situated well, it can get a lot of attention. For the right properties, there is a lot of momentum out there."



According to Cotality, currently the median sales price of houses in Bomaderry is $740,000.