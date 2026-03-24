No beachfront, but this Thirroul house has a $4.5m price tag - here's why

The Property Council's Illawarra Outlook Lunch took place this week.

A new home in Wollongong's northern suburbs with a quality of the build that's "off the charts" is on the market.

The non-waterfront property, located at 1 Harbord Street, Thirroul has a price guide of $4.5 million.

The four-bedroom, off-form concrete constructed home home boasts a 22-metre frontage.

Read more: Fore-get about it: Helensburgh acreage with its own driving range has sold

The property is located at 1 Harbord Street, Thirroul. Picture: Supplied

Inside the home

The home's features include polished, heated concrete floors, bespoke feature lighting and knotwood timber accents; open-plan living and dining extending to the expansive deck; three-metre ceilings; and a custom four-person lift from the ground to the top floor.

The project has been developed by SJC Property. The build took approximately 13 months from approval and was completed in October 2025.

SJC Property director Simonne Patkin said the brief to the architect - formerly of Bates Smart, renowned for their work on One Barangaroo - was to design an "eye-catching, timeless masterpiece that would endure for decades".



"I believe that vision has very much been realised in what we've created," she said.

Mrs Patkin said the home showcases a suspended off-form concrete construction, complemented by both refined and highly durable materials, including Shou Sugi Ban cladding and natural quartzite stonework across the front facade.



The project has been developed by SJC Property. Picture: Supplied The home has a guide of $4.5 million. Picture: Supplied

"The structure is supported by 54 custom eight-metre screw piles, ensuring exceptional stability and longevity," she said.

"An 80mm concrete topping slab was added to the existing structural slab to achieve a flawless burnished finish throughout the ground floor, while also allowing for underfloor AMU Heat, heating system across the entire ground floor.

"Three-metre-high ceilings create a striking sense of volume, delivering an industrial, warehouse-inspired aesthetic rarely seen in homes in the area.



"The expansive master suite, spanning over 40 square metres, features a range of opulent inclusions, comparable to a luxury suite in a premium hotel."

The four-bedroom, off-form concrete constructed home home boasts a 22-metre frontage. Picture: Supplied

'This property stands apart'

The prestige market of Thirroul has made headlines in recent times for sales of $8.1 million and $7.1 million, among others.

Mrs Patkin said many of the record sales in Thirroul have not been newly built, ultra-contemporary homes of this calibre.



"This property stands apart through its architectural integrity, durability, and high-end inclusions-such as a custom lift, commercial grade floor to ceiling windows and doors and premium European fittings," she said.

"Located near the prestigious end of Thirroul Beach, the home has been purposefully constructed to withstand the coastal conditions and varying weather patterns of the area."



On the market

Selling agent, Troy Johnson from Ray White Woonona said there had been interest so far from Sydney, Tasmania and Illawarra buyers.

Mr Johnson said prospective buyers liked Thirroul Beach, with some looking to upgrade from within the local area.

He said the quality of the build was "off the charts".